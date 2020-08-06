L.A. Mayor authorizing power and water shutoffs at houses and businesses hosting large parties

Global  
 

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday announced that he’s authorizing the city to shut off L.A.

Department of Water and Power services at houses, businesses, and other venues hosting large gatherings during the pandemic.

