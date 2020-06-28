Global  
 

Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries

Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries

Former champions Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray handed wildcards for the U.S. Open singles.

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

