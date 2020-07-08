Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Day Back to School - 8/7/20
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
First Day Back to School - 8/7/20

First Day Back to School - 8/7/20

It's the first day for several North Mississippi school districts amidst the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It's the first day for several north mississippi school districts.

éé when students arrive on campuses in columbus, they will see many changes to help keep them and staff safe.éé there will also be extra guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of covid- 19.éé the district has implemented modified layouts of classrooms and have put physical barriers in some places.éé staff will also clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.éé " " i told them no matter what keep it on.

Use your hand sanitizer.

I even have their own personal hand sanitizer in their bookbags.

Use it whenever."

"well it's not going to be a normal year but i hope she's adjusting to the two days and doing the virtual learning at home the other three days."

Tonight on wcbi news 5 and 6 we take a look at more schools in north mississippi on




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta Public Schools postpone first day of school, mandate coronavirus masks for students

Atlanta Public Schools announced they would postpone the first day of school to August 24, two weeks...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Back to school in Georgia brings caution and tears

Putting your child on the bus for the first day of school is always a leap of faith for a parent....
USATODAY.com - Published

Second grader tests positive for virus after first day of school

Pictures show students packed shoulder-to-shoulder at two school districts that began in-person...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •National Post



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

First Day of School Live Shot #1 - 08/06/20 [Video]

First Day of School Live Shot #1 - 08/06/20

WCBI's Stepahanie Poole is at Franklin Academy in Columbus as students, parents, teachers and faculty/staff prepare for the first day of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WCBIPublished
First Day of School Live #2 - 08/06/20 [Video]

First Day of School Live #2 - 08/06/20

WCBI's Stephanie Poole joins us again from Franklin Academy to discuss how things will be quite different as students get back in the classrooms to start school.

Credit: WCBIPublished
First Day Back [Video]

First Day Back

It's the first day for several North Mississippi school districts.

Credit: WCBIPublished