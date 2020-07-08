First Day Back to School - 8/7/20

It's the first day for several North Mississippi school districts amidst the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

It's the first day for several north mississippi school districts.

éé when students arrive on campuses in columbus, they will see many changes to help keep them and staff safe.éé there will also be extra guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of covid- 19.éé the district has implemented modified layouts of classrooms and have put physical barriers in some places.éé staff will also clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.éé " " i told them no matter what keep it on.

Use your hand sanitizer.

I even have their own personal hand sanitizer in their bookbags.

Use it whenever."

"well it's not going to be a normal year but i hope she's adjusting to the two days and doing the virtual learning at home the other three days."

Tonight on wcbi news 5 and 6 we take a look at more schools in north mississippi on