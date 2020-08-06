Global  
 

The New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the NRA, claiming leaders of the organization fraudulently used NRA funds for personal benefit.

W york attorn general letitia james led a lawit todaseeking to diolve thenatione n-a....the largesand most influential prgun ganization inhe nation.james chn with illegal conduct because of what she says is diversion of millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appearing to dole out lucrative no- show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty.

Incue: for these years of fraud and misconduct, we are seeking an order to dissolve the nra in its entirety.

Outcue: can never again serve on the board of a charity in new york state.

Trt - :44 the lawsuit filed today followed an 18-month investigation into the nra, which is a nonprofit group originally chartered in new york.

