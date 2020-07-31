Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories

India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19.

Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699.

There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come down, this is because recoveries have been good.

Having plateaued for a long while, the growth rate of active cases also seems to be on a decline.

Could this mean that the spread of the virus is under control?

Top stories with Vikram Chandra