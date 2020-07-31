Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'. For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:13Published
Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday night. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ayodhya as preparations are underway for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister along with an exclusive group of invitees will be attending the ceremony. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:27Published
With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:49Published
During her weekly press briefing, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Republicans for not understanding the "gravity of the situation" when it came COVID-19 and the urgent need to pass another relief bill for Americans.
Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Blackburn with Darwen iscurrently showing the highest rise in cases, with 82.2..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on August 06, reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total number of cases in the state..