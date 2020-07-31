Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:36s - Published
Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories

Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories

India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19.

Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699.

There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come down, this is because recoveries have been good.

Having plateaued for a long while, the growth rate of active cases also seems to be on a decline.

Could this mean that the spread of the virus is under control?

Top stories with Vikram Chandra

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikram Chandra (novelist) Indian-American writer (born 1961)

Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on PM Modi laying Ram temple foundation stone, other stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking at the occasion the Prime Minister said the 'wait of centuries is over' and 'Ram Lalla who used to live in a tent will now have a grand temple'. For the ruling BJP, August 5, 2020, will go down in the annals of history as it completed two of its major promises on the agenda as the day marks one year of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:13Published
Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday night. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ayodhya as preparations are underway for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister along with an exclusive group of invitees will be attending the ceremony. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:27Published
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike [Video]

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike

With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of infection which have now crossed the 18-lakh mark. Meanwhile, a blame game has ensued between the Mumbai and Bihar police after a top cop from the eastern state was sent into quarantine in Mumbai. Top stories with Vikram Chandra in this Editorji evening playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:13Published
Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the absolute number of Covid-19 cases are high, the per capita numbers are relatively low. The silver lining for India is the healthy recovery rate at 64% and a low fatality rate at 2.21%, which is better than many countries. While India has managed to test over 6 lakh people per day, there is a need to further increase the testing. Day’s top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:49Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bihar seat sharing formula to be finalized soon: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has held a meeting with party workers of Bihar through video conferencing where he told them that the situation due to Covid-19 is..
IndiaTimes

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump's visit

 The governor was tested in advance of plans to greet President Trump at the airport.
CBS News
GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi [Video]

GOP doesn't understand 'gravity of the situation' -Pelosi

During her weekly press briefing, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Republicans for not understanding the "gravity of the situation" when it came COVID-19 and the urgent need to pass another relief bill for Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Blackburn with Darwen iscurrently showing the highest rise in cases, with 82.2..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload [Video]

COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on August 06, reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total number of cases in the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Filipino nurses play amusing game drawing lots to choose who avoids Covid-19 ward [Video]

Filipino nurses play amusing game drawing lots to choose who avoids Covid-19 ward

Nurses try to cheer themselves up after a long shift at the hospital by playing a "charge nurse elimination" game. Nurse Rodney Lim said that the COVID-19 cases have spiked in their hometown Cebu..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published