Hitching Boat Fail

Occurred on July 31, 2020 / West Jordan, Utah, USAInfo from Licensor: "The driveway is super steep and when hitched on the truck it would scrape the bottom of the trailer so the only other option was to walk it down the driveway.

The boat itself is super light and can be picked up with one hand.

The motor on the back is extremely heavy.

It catches speed and my boyfriend tried so hard to stop it but got taken out.

He has a gnarly black bruise on his butt.

He's lucky it didn't crush him."