BoA: Reasons To Buy Discount Store Stocks
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Business Insider reports that banks' and tech giants' earnings largely impressed Wall Street.

Bank of America says discount stores are set to post similarly positive results, according to Bank of America.

BoA analysts expect the sector's second-quarter figures to hold strong thanks to rising food sales and improvement in general merchandise revenue.

Thanks to momentum in higher-profit categories and successful online operations Walmart, Target, and Dollar Tree are in good positions.

