Artists commemorates Hiroshima bombing

A Pima College artist has used his hart to sustain the memory of the Hiroshima bombing.

ARTIST -- IS COMMEMORATING THEANNIVERSARY OF HIROSHIMA --THROUGH A SCULPTURE.

HIROTSUNETASHIMA -- SPENT OVER TWOMONTHS ON THE PIECE OF ART.

HEDEDICATED IT -- TO HISGRANDFATHER -- A FIREFIGHTERWHO HELPED SURVIVORS IN JAPANAFTER THE BOMBING.

IT'S CALLED-- "LITTLE BOY -- HIROSHIMAATOMIC BOMB -- YELLOW BANANAKONG GIVE PEACE A CHANCE.""WHAT I WANTED TO SAY WITHTHIS PIECE WAS ITS THE 75THANNIVERSARY OF HIROSHIMA ANDINSTEAD OF FIGHTING WE CAN GETFRIENDS AND THAT'S WHY HE HASROSE ON HAND AND THAN OTHERSIDE HAS B29 BOMB ON SIDE".TASHIMA SAYS -- HE WANTS HISSCULPTURE -- TO BE A SIGN OFPEACE.

IT'S CURRENTLY BEINGDISPLAYED IN JAPAN.