Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Coronavirus Deaths Inches Closer To 10,000
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:44s - Published
California Coronavirus Deaths Inches Closer To 10,000

California Coronavirus Deaths Inches Closer To 10,000

The state is also saying that coronavirus cases could be underreported due to problems with the disease reporting system.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Five States Have Record COVID-19 Fatalities Wednesday [Video]

Five States Have Record COVID-19 Fatalities Wednesday

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb. California, along with four other states, reported record deaths from the virus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:29Published
Orange County Reports 430 New Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 10 New Deaths [Video]

Orange County Reports 430 New Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 10 New Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow across the Southland as hospitalizations seem to be leveling off.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:17Published
Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News

As India continues to record near-50,000 cases of coronavirus every single day as the country inches closer and closer to the peak of this pandemic. According to the morning bulletin by the Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published