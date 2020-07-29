California Coronavirus Deaths Inches Closer To 10,000

Five States Have Record COVID-19 Fatalities Wednesday



The death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb. California, along with four other states, reported record deaths from the virus. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago

Orange County Reports 430 New Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 10 New Deaths



The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow across the Southland as hospitalizations seem to be leveling off. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:17 Published 1 week ago