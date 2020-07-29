California Coronavirus Deaths Inches Closer To 10,000
The state is also saying that coronavirus cases could be underreported due to problems with the disease reporting system.
Five States Have Record COVID-19 Fatalities WednesdayThe death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb. California, along with four other states, reported record deaths from the virus.
Orange County Reports 430 New Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 10 New DeathsThe number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow across the Southland as hospitalizations seem to be leveling off.
Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia NewsAs India continues to record near-50,000 cases of coronavirus every single day as the country inches closer and closer to the peak of this pandemic. According to the morning bulletin by the Union..