Two guilty of killing talented athlete over ‘look’ across rail track

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Two men have been found guilty of killing of a talented athlete, who wasstabbed on his way to a football match at the Emirates Stadium.


Father of talented athlete describes ‘horror’ as son’s killers are convicted

The father of a talented athlete stabbed to death on his way to a watch a football match has...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


