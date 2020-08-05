New York sues to break up the NRA

|
New York City Largest city in the United States
New York attorney general files lawsuit to shut down the NRAThe National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving Attorney General Letitia James leverage.
Thousands still without power in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut days after Tropical Storm IsaiasTropical Storm Isaias ripped through New Jersey with winds reaching close to 70 mph,
COVID-19: ‘Slim to none’ - Australian star Nick Kyrgios unlikely for French OpenNick Kyrgios dropped a huge hint on Thursday that he will skip the French Open, saying the chances of him travelling to Europe this year were “slim to none”...
Jennifer Lawrence takes massive $5.7 million hit on penthouse
National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization
NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRANew York's attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to dissolve the powerful gun advocacy organization over allegations that..
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its ClosureLetitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud schemeNew York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Trump and Birx praise Arizona as new national model for battling coronavirus pandemicThroughout Gov. Doug Ducey Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., senior officials held up Arizona as a leader in COVID-19 containment measures.
D.C. public schools chancellor says system working to bring learning back onlineWith no in-person schooling taking place this fall for Washington, D.C. students, DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee says they are investing in connectivity and..
Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington
