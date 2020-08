One Arizona gym finds a way to stay open Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published 10 minutes ago One Arizona gym finds a way to stay open An executive order closed gyms across Arizona, but employees are braving the heat and have moved their entire gym facility outside. Members at Tucson Strength say they're happy to get some exercise, even in the Arizona heat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CHECK THIS OUT! EMPLOYEESARE BRAVING THE HEAT...AND HAVE MOVED THEIR ENTIRE GYMFACILITY OUTSIDE.MEMBERS AT "TUCSON STRENGTH"SAY THEY'RE HAPPY TO GET SOMEEXERCISE...EVEN IN THE ARIZONA HEAT.JESSICA VANASSELBERG: AT LEASTWE HAVE TENTS.SO WE ARE NOT GETTINGSUNBURNED.DANIEL SAWAYA/OWNER: THIS ISSOMETHING I JUMPED ON RIGHTAWAY I KNEW WE WOULD BESHUTDOWN AGAIN IN JUNE AND IALREADY MADE THESE CALLS TO GETACTUALLY EXPAND THE OUTDOORFACILITY ANOTHER 2-THOUSANDSQUARE FEET.HE SAYS HE'S WILLING TO DO WHATIT TAKES TO SAVE HIS BUSINESSAND KEEP HIS EMPLOYEESEMPLOYED.WE HAVE SPECIFIC







