LeBron James Responds To Donald Trump

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA PlayersLeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s
Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players A reporter recently asked James to respond
to President Trump’s criticism of NBA
players kneeling during the national..
LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBAThe Los Angeles Lakers superstar responded to a question about the U.S. president saying he switched off the game at the sight on kneeling athletes.
James says Trump no loss to NBA viewershipJames says basketball can do without Trump