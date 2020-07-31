Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is There a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab In the Works? | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Is There a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab In the Works? | Billboard News

Is There a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab In the Works? | Billboard News

Selena Gomez surprised fans of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' on Wednesday (Aug.

5) by crashing a talk show within the game with an impromptu interview and performance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez 'dreams' of collaboration with best friend Taylor Swift [Video]

Selena Gomez 'dreams' of collaboration with best friend Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has "always dreamt" of doing a song with Taylor Swift.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:30Published
BTS Announces Title of New Song, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Success on the Charts & More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Announces Title of New Song, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Success on the Charts & More | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's 'folklore' scores No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, 6ix9ine celebrates his freedom from house arrest and BTS gets explosive with a new single.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:09Published
Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:59Published