Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media
Duration: 01:19s - Published
Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media

Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media

Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media The president shared the video on his Twitter account and Facebook page.

It features a phone interview he did with Fox News, in which he says that kids are "almost immune" to coronavirus.

President Trump, via Fox News Both Facebook and Twitter have since removed the video, saying it violates rules about coronavirus "misinformation." Facebook spokesperson, via CBS News The Twitter account for the president's campaign, @TeamTrump, has also been locked until it deletes the video.

A study from South Korea says children ages 10-19 can spread COVID-19 as effectively as adults.

The study adds that coronavirus' spread is not as severe among children up to nine years old.

The president has been pushing for U.S. schools to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

