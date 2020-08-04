Global  
 

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
US president Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on his Democrat electionrival Joe Biden on a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, in which he saidMr Biden was "against God" and "against guns".

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' [Video]

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders to remain vigilant to avoid a surge. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

President Trump's Ohio Event Hyped with 'Live and Let Die' as COVID Deaths Surge

 Someone on President Trump's campaign team is painfully tone-deaf, opting to crank "Live and Let Die" before his Ohio event ... as about 1,000 Americans are..
TMZ.com

Panel rejects Donald Trump's request to add a fourth debate with Joe Biden

 The Trump campaign had asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to add a fourth debate or move up the September one due to early voting.
USATODAY.com

With Old Allies Turning Against Her, Birx Presses On Against the Coronavirus

 Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has found herself a woman without a country, denounced by Democrats and called..
NYTimes.com

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen Whitmer

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News

Dr. Jill Biden: “I want people to value teachers”

 In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 9, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president,..
CBS News

Trump mulls White House acceptance speech, while Biden continues VP search

 President Trump is considering giving his nomination acceptance speech from the White House, a decision that legal experts say is not allowed. Meanwhile,..
CBS News

Donald Trump claims Joe Biden is 'against God;' Biden aides call Trump a hypocritical divider

 Biden has often talked about how his Catholic faith helped him survive the death of his first wife and their daughter in a 1972 car crash.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from Biden

 A Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 The governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com

Feds raid offices of company tied to Ukrainian oligarch

 The offices belong to Optima Management Group, a real estate company headquartered in Cleveland.
CBS News

Trump weighs executive orders, convention speech

 President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that..
USATODAY.com

