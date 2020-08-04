Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
President Trump's Ohio Event Hyped with 'Live and Let Die' as COVID Deaths SurgeSomeone on President Trump's campaign team is painfully tone-deaf, opting to crank "Live and Let Die" before his Ohio event ... as about 1,000 Americans are..
TMZ.com
Panel rejects Donald Trump's request to add a fourth debate with Joe BidenThe Trump campaign had asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to add a fourth debate or move up the September one due to early voting.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
With Old Allies Turning Against Her, Birx Presses On Against the CoronavirusDr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, has found herself a woman without a country, denounced by Democrats and called..
NYTimes.com
A look at Biden's potential running mates: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gretchen WhitmerPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for vice president next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN..
CBS News
Dr. Jill Biden: “I want people to value teachers”In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” August 9, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of the presumptive Democratic nominee for president,..
CBS News
Trump mulls White House acceptance speech, while Biden continues VP searchPresident Trump is considering giving his nomination acceptance speech from the White House, a decision that legal experts say is not allowed. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Donald Trump claims Joe Biden is 'against God;' Biden aides call Trump a hypocritical dividerBiden has often talked about how his Catholic faith helped him survive the death of his first wife and their daughter in a 1972 car crash.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin Official Blasts Republican for Working with Kanye to Steal Votes from BidenA Milwaukee Councilman is slamming Republicans for what he believes is a trick to lure black voters in Wisconsin to cast their ballots for Kanye West and steal..
TMZ.com
Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio Tests Positive for CoronavirusThe governor, who has been a leading voice among Republicans in warning of the dangers of the virus, tested positive while being screened to greet President..
NYTimes.com
Feds raid offices of company tied to Ukrainian oligarchThe offices belong to Optima Management Group, a real estate company headquartered in Cleveland.
CBS News
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Trump weighs executive orders, convention speechPresident Donald Trump is heading to Ohio, forced to play defense in states he led comfortably months ago. Trump plans to promote the economic prosperity that..
USATODAY.com
|
