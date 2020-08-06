Global  
 

Massachusetts Reports 162 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Additional Deaths
Massachusetts Reports 162 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Additional Deaths

Massachusetts Reports 162 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Additional Deaths

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 111,533 while the total number of deaths is 8,470.

