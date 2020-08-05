Vincennes University is working to keep students safe from COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school ye

Global  
 

Vincennes University is working to keep students safe from COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school year.

Vincennes university says it's pledging to keep safety a top priority as students and staff head back.

Covid-19 action "staff teams" have been working on methods and rules for a safe reopening.

Here is "some" of what to expect... hand sanitizer stations are around campus.

There's extra disinfecting happening.

Body temperature detection cameras are now in place.

Residence halls also have reduced capacity.

There are plastic dividers in labs and work areas.

Students and staff will receive washable masks.

The university requires everyone to wear a face covering.

This is in line with the governor's order.

V-u says it has plans in place for "contact tracing" ..

And handling "quarantine" needs we've placed the full academic outline ..

