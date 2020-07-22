Sullivan City Council employees test positive for Covid-19: what this means for you

A local city has had three officals test positive for covid-19.

Sullivan's mayor

She joins us now with the response to these cases.

//////// the mayor says ..

The three employees work in the clerk-treasurer's office.

The office has been closed to the public since march 18th.

There has been limited city hall access to the public in the pandemic.

People have paid utility bills over the phone, over the internet, or at the city's drop box.

With these newer cases, you may be experiencing a delay in your august billing.

Lamb says he is working with the city employees to see when they can come in and send the billing information out.

The city clerk employees will now come in one at a time in order to do so.

//////// "but the challenge we face now is there has been physically nobody at the clerk treasurers office to mail out the august billing."

///////// the only exception to residents entering city hall is to pick up a gun permit...or a police report.

In those cases, employees meet people at the door.

Everyone needs to wear masks inside.

