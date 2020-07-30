Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thursday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 06:43s - Published
Thursday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update
Thursday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NINE NEWS AT 4:00.KELLY: WHILE SCHOOL DISTRICTSACROSS OUR AREA CONTINUECRAFTING THEIR BACK TO SCHOOLPLANS, MANY LOCAL COLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES ARE DOING THE SAME.HELLO, I’M KELLY ECKERMAN.LARA: AND I’M LARA MORITZ.KMBC 9’S MATT EVANS GOT ANIN-DEPTH LOOK AT PREPARATIONSUNDERWAY RIGHT NOW ON THE CAMPUSOF JOHNSON COUNTY COMMUNITYCOLLEGE.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch LIVE: Gov. Doug Ducey to provide Arizona COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Arizona had confirmed nearly 171,000 cases of COVID-19 to date as of Thursday morning, with 3,626...
azcentral.com - Published

Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 53, Cases Now 3,092

[New Zimbabwe] Zimbabwe Thursday recorded 12 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing to 53, the total number of...
allAfrica.com - Published


Tweets about this

PeterZeikus1

Peter Zeikus RT @krqelive: Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez announces new visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities. Visitors must be healthy an… 47 seconds ago

ByMatthewBlack

Matthew Black RT @ctvedmonton: LIVE: Alberta COVID-19 update for Thursday, Aug. 6 https://t.co/mD4TT5nhob 4 minutes ago

krqelive

KRQE Live Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez announces new visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities. Visitors must be… https://t.co/g6e392eMLa 5 minutes ago

ctvedmonton

CTV Edmonton LIVE: Alberta COVID-19 update for Thursday, Aug. 6 https://t.co/mD4TT5nhob 7 minutes ago

FrecklesXX20

𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨 20🦗 😷 161,660 💔 RT @krqelive: Dr. Scrase emphasizes if the NMDOH calls you, to please answer your phone. Contact traces also will never ask for credit card… 9 minutes ago

krqe

KRQE News 13 RT @krqelive: You can call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line any time. https://t.co/HflkGgTI8P https://t.co/g97TDcjRcV 9 minutes ago

krqelive

KRQE Live You can call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line any time. https://t.co/HflkGgTI8P https://t.co/g97TDcjRcV 9 minutes ago

OntarioTreeFrog

Ontario Tree Frog: Mask Up Pls🍊 Manitoba announces 2nd-highest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic started https://t.co/z9Pj9tPnRm | CBC #cdnpoli 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal [Video]

Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal

From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published
Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Blackburn with Darwen iscurrently showing the highest rise in cases, with 82.2..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15 [Video]

Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15

From India stating that herd immunity is not a strategic option yet, to Kolkata extending flight ban, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Health Ministry on Thursday said herd immunity is not a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published