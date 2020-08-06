GHSA cancels football scrimmages

Association has canceled c1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more on that next in sports ... welcome back.

Big news coming from the g-h-s-a today ... executive director robin hines has announced that preseason football scrimmages have been canceled ... usually ... scrimmages are played two weeks before the season is scheduled to start ... scrimmages were set to start the weeks of august 21st and august 28th ... hines notified member schools and the board of trustees in an e-mail sent out around noon ... as