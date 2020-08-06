Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'

Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s emergency plea to strike down the state’s temporary 50-person cap on worship services.

Nominated by former President George W.

Bush, Roberts has come to be seen as the Supreme Court’s key swing vote.

This year, he sided with the four liberal justices in extending workplace protections to LGBTQ employees.

HuffPost reports Justice Roberts also wrote the 5-4 decision that blocked the Trump administration from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

President Donald Trump, along with multiple Republican lawmakers, has publicly denounced Roberts for his role in those decisions.