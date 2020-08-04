Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

|
Bale 'didn't want to play' against Man City - Real boss ZidaneReal Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale "preferred not to play" in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
Man City are better team than Real Madrid - RodriManchester City midfielder Rodri says they are the "better team" but will "have to prove it" to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.
Bale left out of Real Madrid squad for Man City gameWales forward Gareth Bale is left out of Real Madrid’s 24-man squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
Spain and Real Madrid legend Casillas retiresSpain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement on Tuesday, after being sidelined for more than a year with a heart problem...
Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus
'Rested' Ronaldo ready for Juventus-Lyon tieJuventus boss Maurizio Sarri says a "rested" Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Lyon in the Champions League last 16.
Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City
Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and TurkeyEx-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
