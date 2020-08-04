Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Bale 'didn't want to play' against Man City - Real boss Zidane

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale "preferred not to play" in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
BBC News

Man City are better team than Real Madrid - Rodri

 Manchester City midfielder Rodri says they are the "better team" but will "have to prove it" to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.
BBC News

Bale left out of Real Madrid squad for Man City game

 Wales forward Gareth Bale is left out of Real Madrid’s 24-man squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
BBC News

Spain and Real Madrid legend Casillas retires

 Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement on Tuesday, after being sidelined for more than a year with a heart problem...
WorldNews

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus [Video]

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:02Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

'Rested' Ronaldo ready for Juventus-Lyon tie

 Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri says a "rested" Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Lyon in the Champions League last 16.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City [Video]

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has turneddown the offer of a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and Turkey

 Ex-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News

Galácticos Galácticos


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man City v Real Madrid: Gareth Bale left out of Real squad for Champions League tie

Wales forward Gareth Bale is left out of Real Madrid’s 24-man squad for their Champions League...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily StarIndependent


5 talking points as Manchester City take on Real Madrid in second leg

Manchester City finally take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Real Madrid humiliate Gareth Bale as tipping point reached in stand-off

Real Madrid humiliate Gareth Bale as tipping point reached in stand-off Gareth Bale has been completely cut from the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League match at Man...
Wales Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk [Video]

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk

This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:16Published
Chinese man rows across flooded streets to get to work [Video]

Chinese man rows across flooded streets to get to work

A man was spotted rowing a canoe across flooded streets to go to work after a rainstorm brought by typhoon Hagupit hit eastern Chinese city. The video, filmed in the city of Jiaxing in Zhejiang..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Man Argues with Staff and Security Guard About Wearing a Mask [Video]

Man Argues with Staff and Security Guard About Wearing a Mask

Occurred on June 26, 2020 / City, California, USA Info From Licensor: In the video, the man at the supermarket aggressively refuses to wear a mask at the supermarket.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:38Published