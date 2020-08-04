Relay For Life 2 Days

Video Credit: KIMT - Published on August 6, 2020

Relay for Life Freeborn County is 2 days away.

Maximize social distancing to relay for life of freeborn county is only 2 days away.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to a cancer survivor and long?

"*time supporter of the event.

A socially distant drive through event is taking place here at edgewater park in albert lea on saturday it will be a bittersweet day for anita hendrickson ?

"* because the 7*- year old has decided it's her last year raising money for relay for life.

She knows first hand the challenges of fighting cancer... she's beaten it three times.

For the last 14 years ?

"* she's made it her mission to collect cash to help others fight.

She estimates she's raised about 23?

"* thousand dollars over the years.

Hendrickson says she's enjoyed meeting people and fundraising during her time involved.

3?

"*time cancer survivor "just keep fighting.

Thats what we gotta do.

Have a positive attitude and keep fighting."

Stand up: cg: annalise the relay for life is from 7 to 9:30 saturday evening.

