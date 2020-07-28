Global  
 

'Extremely Active' Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:17s - Published
'Extremely Active' Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted

Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher has a closer look at this year's hurricane season forecast.

Why the Atlantic hurricane forecast went from bad to really bad

The Atlantic Ocean is currently hurricane fuel.  Thanks to, among other factors, unusually warm...
Mashable - Published

Colorado State University Updates Forecast, Calls For “Extremely Active” Hurricane Season

As we bid adieu to Isaias and get ready for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, the...
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico, Leeward Islands as Isaias may impact Florida by weekend

An already active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is showing no signs of slowing down, with the next...
FOXNews.com - Published


DanBBarrie

Dan Barrie RT @capitalweather: NOAA just issued their revised forecast for the Atlantic hurricane season. They're now calling for one of the busiest s… 51 seconds ago

ALT_MyName

🆘Honor John Lewis - vote for your life 🆘 Updated Forecast Warns Of 'Extremely Active' Atlantic Hurricane Season https://t.co/royDOFH9KI 2 minutes ago

profmayfly

Prof. Mayfly RT @wbz: NOAA Predicts ‘Extremely Active’ Atlantic Hurricane Season @ericfisher  https://t.co/KhNyhLJLhR 3 minutes ago

queenbbb3

QueenB RT @NOAASatellitePA: BREAKING: @NOAA just updated its 2020 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook. The forecast calls for a total of 19-25 named… 3 minutes ago

alissablate

Alissa Blate Jessup RT @NOAA: NOAA's *Updated* 2020 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook now calls for: 19-25 named storms, of which 7-11 could become hurricanes,… 4 minutes ago

ForbesRx

ForbesRx Why the Atlantic hurricane forecast went from bad to really bad https://t.co/BkehvDZ8Tc via @mashable 6 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News NOAA Predicts ‘Extremely Active’ Atlantic Hurricane Season @ericfisher  https://t.co/KhNyhLJLhR 6 minutes ago

tufkaa

Andrij Dobriansky 🇺🇦🇺🇸 RT @mashable: NOAA now expects "an extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season, bumped up from "above normal" https://t.co/pWBFAs3tjB 7 minutes ago


NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms [Video]

NOAA calls for 'extremely active' hurricane season with 19 to 25 named storms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Thursday and now says we could be in for an "extremely active" season.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:17Published
NOAA Says We're In For "Extremely Active Season" [Video]

NOAA Says We're In For "Extremely Active Season"

With nine named storms down, and the peak of hurricane season still ahead of us, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its forecast for this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 6, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 6, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:09Published