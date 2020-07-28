|
|
|
|
'Extremely Active' Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted
|
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:17s - Published
'Extremely Active' Atlantic Hurricane Season Predicted
Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher has a closer look at this year's hurricane season forecast.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Atlantic Ocean is currently hurricane fuel.
Thanks to, among other factors, unusually warm...
Mashable - Published
|
As we bid adieu to Isaias and get ready for the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, the...
cbs4.com - Published
|
An already active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is showing no signs of slowing down, with the next...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|