Meet the woman who wrote Ramayana with 'ramnam', wants to gift it to PM Modi

A woman who had wrote the whole Ramayana with 'ramnam' want to gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bhoomi Pujan of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Anuradha Bansal said that she completed this unique Ramayana in year of 2012.

From big words to each and every syllable has 'ramnam' on it even the images that she had drawn along with chapters.

Anuradha belong to Gurukhpur and said, "I want to gift this Ramayana to PM Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and one copy to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust."