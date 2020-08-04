Meet the woman who wrote Ramayana with 'ramnam', wants to gift it to PM Modi

Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.
Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan on August 06 stated that people should feel happy that Ayodhya's Ram Temple problem resolved peacefully. Adding on it, he said the way the mosque and temple problem resolved it's inspirational. He said, "We should feel happy that a problem which has caused so much trouble has been amicably and peacefully resolved. This, in fact, should inspire us." On August 05, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Here is the man, who sculpted the momento of Sri Kodanda Rama which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the historic occasion in Ayodhya. Artist M Ramamurthy feel pride that statuette sculpted by him was gifted to PM Modi.
A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants. Watch the full video for more.
Whole city poured into religious zeal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of most awaited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the event thanked him for his presence today. He said, "I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too."
Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.
Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on August 04 said the board has received donation worth Rs 30 crore so far, and an additional Rs 11 crore will be raised by spiritual leader Morari Bapu by tomorrow. "As per my estimate, Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received over Rs 30 crore as of August 4. By tomorrow we'll have an additional fund of Rs 11 crore, raised by Morari Bapu from people residing in India," said Swami Govind Dev Giri. Meanwhile, ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple, roads in Ayodhya were lit up with earthen lamps.