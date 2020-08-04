Microsoft Could Be On The Verge Of a TikTok Take Over



Related videos from verified sources Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram



Facebook rolled out a new short-form video service called Reels within its popular Instagram app in an apparent attempt to steal some of rival TikTok's teen users. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal



The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America



On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago