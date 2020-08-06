Rules for political signs in Rochester

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 weeks ago

Keeping public right of way clear

"*20 mph the politically active among us are showing support for their chosen candidates by adorning their lawns with yard signs.

On that note, the city of rochester wants to remnd the community there is a right and wrong way to display political support.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown

Jessica.

George and amy ?

"* according to state law political signs are not permitted in the right of way..

The city says in most cases where sidewalks are present the right of way extends to at least the edge of the sidewalk closest to private property.

Other places llowed to display them include public streets..

Bridges..

Medians..

Trails or pedestrian bridges.

A violation of the law can actually result in a misdemeanor.

Communication s manager jenna bowman tells me if the city becomes aware of signs placed improperly..

Public works will remove the signs..

She also wants to remind the community such action is not a political statement on the city's <really it is following what we're required to do by the state to adhere to and ensure there is fairness and equity for all campaigns in keeping those right of ways open and free of signage.

> the city says if your signs are removed ?

"* you are able to coordinatea pick?

"*up.

Live in rochester jessica bringe

The confiscated signs will be held at the public works transit and oeprations center.