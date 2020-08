At least 6 riders were injured in a high-speed crash at the finish line of the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne 2020 in Katowice, Poland on Wednesday (August 5).

According to the report, the Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen was the worst affected and was airlifted to the hospital in a serious condition, as was a course-side official who was impacted by the crash.