DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:28s - Published
DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland

DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland

Ohio Gov.

Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

DeWine tested took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

