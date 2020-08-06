DeWine tests positive for coronavirus in test that was protocol to greet Trump in Cleveland
Ohio Gov.
Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
DeWine tested took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
