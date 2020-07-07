Bronze Statue

Figures now stand at the corner of vine and mill street in lexington... there to honor the fight to give women the right to vote.

Abc 36's alex king has more on the statue.... called "breaking the bronze ceiling"... and what it took to get them to lexington.

"a project that took a few years to complete... only took a few hours to install.

So what makes this monument so special?"

So what makes this monument so special?"

"well i ran to the corner and i started crying."

Crying tears of joy... the co-chair of breaking the bronze ceiling... kathy plomin... says this took three years to put together and the wait was worth it.

"we decided on a project that's very unique.

Very few cities across the country are doing this."

Two trucks arrived around seven thursday morning from arizona with five statues.

The metal figures stand over 20 feet tall and light up..

They were created by an arizona artist, to commemorate the 100-th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

"i think it'll tell a nice story for young women and girls and boys, that women have accomplished a lot in the past hundred years.

We may not be there yet but we're going to get there."

Lexington leaders say there will be a small celebration for the statues on august 18-th... where they will light up the figures.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news.

