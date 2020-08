North Collier Fire Rescue District to offer free COVID-19 antibody testing

NORTH COLLIER FIRE CONTROL ANDRESCUE DISTRICT WILL SOON BEGINTO OFFER FREE COVID-19 ANTIBODYTESTING.THE FIRE DISTRICT SAYS ITS IN ANEFFORT TO ANSWER LOCAL HOSPITALSPLEAS FOR CONVALESCENT PLASMADONATIONS..FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ WAS ATTODAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE WHERETHEY ANNOUNCED THIS INITIATIVE.0:27 - 0:320:39 - 0:440:49 - 0:54LL INTRO:WELL, FIRE DISTRICT OFFICIALSSAY THEY’VE ALREADY BEEN TESTINGTHEIR CREW FOR COVID-19 ANDANTIBODIES IN-HOUSE IF YOUREMEMBER WE PREVIOUSLY TOLD YOUABOUT ONE OF THEIR FIREFIGHTERSWHO DONATED CONVALESCENT PLASMAAFTER RECOVERING FROM THE VIRUSWELL NOW━ THEY WANT TO OFFERFREE ANTIBODIES TESTING TO THEPUBLIC STARTING WITH 500 FREETESTSJUST A PRINK ON THE FINGER*NATS* "Small poke on three1,2,3 all done."IS ALL IT TAKES FOR YOU TO KNOWIF YOU HAVE COVID-19 ANTIBODIESAND NOW NORTH COLLIER FIRECONTROL AND RESCUE DISTRICTWANTS TO HELP YOU GET TESTEDSOT(Jorge Aguilera, Assist.

Chiefof EMS & Training, North CollierFire Control and RescueDistrict):"There was obviously a need, wehave the medical expertise, wehave trainedfirefighter-paramedics, we havea great team of medicaldoctors."THE GOAL IS TO FIND PEOPLE WITHCOVID-19 ANTIBODIES THAT CANDONATE CONVALESCENT PLASMA TOHELP CRITICALLY ILL COVID-19PATIENTSSOT(Dr. Jeff Panozzo, Assist.Medical Director):"It’s one of the many arms oftherapeutics that we give to thepatients to try to get them torecover━ of the things thathelp, this is in the highercategory."BUT THERE IS A NEED FOR MORE ATNCH AND OTHER LOCAL HOSPITALSSOT(Dr. Richard Juda, Assist.Medical Director):"Right now we’ve been waitingalmost a week on some patientsand there is no plasma availablefor them so we’re looking to thecommunity and this project toget people to donate."DURING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY━ THE FIRE DISTRICT ANNOUNCEDIT’LL BE OFFERING 500-FREEANTIBODY TESTS TO HELP MEET THISNEEDAN INITIATIVE MADE POSSIBLE WITHTHE HELP OF COMMUNITY PARTNERSSOT(Jorge Aguilera, Assist.

Chiefof EMS & Training, North CollierFire Control and RescueDistrict):"This was important for us,we’ve had several of our own in-house become sick, we’re verygrateful they’ve recovered."ASSIST.

CHEIF AGUILERA SAYSTHEY’VE HAD 15 CREW MEMBERS TESTPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19ONE OF THOSE FIREFIGHTERS ISISAC GAITAN HE DONATEDCONVALESCENT PLASMA LAST MONTH*NATS* "1... 2... 3..."TODAY━ I TOO GOT TESTED FORCOVID-19 ANTIBODIES*NATS* "All done, all done."WITHIN 10 MINUTES -- MY RESULTSCAME BACK NEGATIVEWHILE DR. PANOZZO SAYS THEY NEEDALL BLOOD TYPES THERE IS ONETHAT IS UNIVERSAL FOR PLASMADONATIONSSOT(Dr. Jeff Panozzo, Assist.Medical Director):"Those people that are out therethat know their blood type andif it’s AB, we really want tosee them come because that’sreally the universal donor forplasma."LL TAG:THE FREE ANTIBODY TESTING WILLTAKE PLACE HERE AT STATION 45 ONAUGUST 21 AND 22 PEOPLE WILLNEED TO PRE-REGISTER TO GETTESTED TO FIND OUT HOW AND WHATTHE REQUIREMENTS ARE YOU CVISIT