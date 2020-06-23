Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Nani, brother Arjun accompanies



Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Nani's house on Thursday. Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi. The actor will be next seen in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Its trailer has received over 225000 'likes' on YouTube, but also over 125000 'dislikes'. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.

