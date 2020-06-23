Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News

|
Alex Stokes British physicist
YouTube Prank Stars Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With Felony | THR News
TikTok twins charged over bank robbery 'prank'Alan and Alex Stokes are accused of faking a bank robbery "to gain popularity on social media".
BBC News
YouTube prank stars Stokes Twins charged with felony after fake bank robbery videoPhoto credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Alan and Alex Stokes, 23-year-old twin brothers known best for posting prank videos to..
The Verge
Twin YouTube Stars Charged With Swatting After Bank Robbery PranksYouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes are in very real trouble for allegedly faking a series of bank robberies ... they've each just been hit with a felony charge...
TMZ.com
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billionNEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer (CEO) sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on..
WorldNews
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 is cheaper than everFinal Fantasy VII Remake has held fairly steady at $60 since it launched in April 2020, but the disc-based version for PS4 is currently down to $40 at Amazon,..
The Verge
Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Dr Disrespect officially returns to streamingPhoto by Bobby Quillard
Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has returned to streaming, this time on YouTube. His first stream goes live tomorrow at 3pm EDT...
The Verge
Twitter will label government officials and state-affiliated media accountsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter will label the accounts of government officials and state-affiliated media outlets, following similar..
The Verge
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Nani, brother Arjun accompanies
Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media
Hulu Cancels 'High Fidelity' | THR News
Disney is launching a new Star-branded streaming service internationallyDisney plans to launch a new general entertainment streaming platform overseas in 2021 under the Star brand name, CEO Bob Chapek announced today. Chapek didn’t..
The Verge
New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and MoreShows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News
You can save more than $70 a year on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+—here's howThis Disney+ bundle comes with Hulu and ESPN+ access and can save you more than $70 per year on these streaming services—here's how to get it.
USATODAY.com
