Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:13s - Published
YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes have been charged with a felony in connection to one of their prank videos, Amazon has handed out a series order for its reboot of 'A League of Their Own' and Hulu has canceled 'High Fidelity.'

Alex Stokes British physicist

Twin brothers who run a YouTube channel with millions of subscribers were charged Wednesday with multiple crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:19Published

TikTok twins charged over bank robbery 'prank'

 Alan and Alex Stokes are accused of faking a bank robbery "to gain popularity on social media".
BBC News

YouTube prank stars Stokes Twins charged with felony after fake bank robbery video

 Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Alan and Alex Stokes, 23-year-old twin brothers known best for posting prank videos to..
The Verge

Twin YouTube Stars Charged With Swatting After Bank Robbery Pranks

 YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes are in very real trouble for allegedly faking a series of bank robberies ... they've each just been hit with a felony charge...
TMZ.com

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

 NEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc chief executive officer (CEO) sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on..
WorldNews

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 is cheaper than ever

 Final Fantasy VII Remake has held fairly steady at $60 since it launched in April 2020, but the disc-based version for PS4 is currently down to $40 at Amazon,..
The Verge
Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Dr Disrespect officially returns to streaming

 Photo by Bobby Quillard

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has returned to streaming, this time on YouTube. His first stream goes live tomorrow at 3pm EDT...
The Verge

Twitter will label government officials and state-affiliated media accounts

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter will label the accounts of government officials and state-affiliated media outlets, following similar..
The Verge
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Nani's house on Thursday. Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi. The actor will be next seen in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Its trailer has received over 225000 'likes' on YouTube, but also over 125000 'dislikes'. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published

Hulu Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media

Hulu has opted to cancel its High Fidelity update after one critically praised season. The cast, including star Zoe Kravitz, were notified of the decision Wednesday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:20Published

Disney is launching a new Star-branded streaming service internationally

 Disney plans to launch a new general entertainment streaming platform overseas in 2021 under the Star brand name, CEO Bob Chapek announced today. Chapek didn’t..
The Verge

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News

You can save more than $70 a year on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+—here's how

 This Disney+ bundle comes with Hulu and ESPN+ access and can save you more than $70 per year on these streaming services—here's how to get it.
USATODAY.com

Months after wrapping production on the pilot, mazon has handed out a series order for its reboot of 'A League of Their Own.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:22Published
Twin brothers who star in a series of YouTube videos that feature pranks on unsuspecting people have been charged with false imprisonment and swatting, the Orange County District Attorney's Office..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:39Published
