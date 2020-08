Remote learning leads to computer shortages in the area

THE PANDEMIC IMAKING IT MOREDIFFICULT TO BMANY PRODUCTS...INCLUDING LAPTOPS.AND WITH SCHOOLSABOUT TO START BACKUP -- THE DEMANDFOR A COMPUTER ISHIGH RIGHT NOW.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JEDDYJOHNSON SHOWS USHOW YOU CAN SAVESOME MONEY WHENSHOPPING FOR ALAPTOP.WHETHER CLASSESARE IN PERSON ORONLINE, YOUR CHILDMAY NEED ONE OFTHESE.BUT CHRISTINECARR-BARMASSE,EXECUTIVE DIRECTOROF MISSION IGNITE,SAYS FINDING ALAPTOP FOR EVERYCHILD IN YOUR HOUSEWHO MAY NEED ONE.MAY BE DIFFICULT."IT'S BEEN, IT'S BEEN AREALLY INTERESTINGLAST FOUR MONTHS."STANDUP: "THEY SAYTHE SHELVES IN THISWAREHOUSE AREUSUALLY FILLED TOTHE BRIM, BUT AS YOUCAN SEE RIGHT NOW,THAT'S NOT REALLYTHE CASE.

THAT'SBECAUSE DEMANDSFOR COMPUTERS ANDLAPTOPS HAVE BEENSO HIGH.""WE'VE PUT 13HUNDRECOMPUTERS INTOOUR COMMUNITYSINCE JANUARY AND900 OF THEM HABEEN IN LAST 3 AND AHALF MONTHS."MISSION IGNITE IS ANOT FOR PROFITORGANIZATION THATREFURBISHESCOMPUTERS FORFAMILIES ANDSCHOOLS.

AND WITHSCHOOLS SHIFTING TOREMOTE LEARNING,CHRISTINE SAYS THEDEMAND FORCOMPUTERS HASBEEN SO HIGH THATSHE HAD TO HIREEXTRA STAFF."UH, I JUST STARTED INMAY."BENJAMIN THIESEN ISAN IT SPECIALIST ATMISSION IGNITE."YOU KNOW WE JUSTGOT IN A DONATION OF40, 50 LAPTOPS ORWHATEVER AND WE'GONE THROUGH THEMALREADY.

THAT WAS ALAST WEEK."AND WITH A NSCHOOL YEAR NOWJUST A MONTH AWAY,THE ORGANIZATIONFEARS THEY MAY NOTBE ABLE TO RESPONDTO SUCH HIGHDEMANDS."WHAT WE WANT ISTHE DEMAND OFRESOURCES TO COMEIN NOW PRIOR TOSEPTEMBER ANDOCTOBER WHEN WESTART GETTING THESEREQUESTS AGAIN."SINCE MISSION IGNITEWORKS ONREFURBISHEDCOMPUTERS THEORGANIZATION NEEDSA LOT OF COMPUTERPARTS BUT"FINDING THOSEPIECES ATREASONABLE PRICESIS DIFFICULT BECAUSEEVERYONE IS TRYINGTO REPAIRCOMPUTERS TO GETTHEM OUT TO THEPEOPLE WHO NEEDTHEM."BUT, MISSION IGNITE ISTHINKING AHEAD."WE ARE GEARING UPWITH SEVERALHUNDRED LAPTOPSTHAT WE HAVE READYTO GO.

SO IF YOU AREIN A NEED FOR A LOWCOST SOLUTION FOR ALAPTOP OR ADESKTOP, WE HAVESOLUTIONS READY TOGO."FOR MOREINFORMATION ON HOWTO FIND AFFORDABLE