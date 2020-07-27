Global  
 

Fall Sports Limbo: IHSA Plan Still Not Approved By IDPH Four Days Before Season To Start
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Fall Sports Limbo: IHSA Plan Still Not Approved By IDPH Four Days Before Season To Start

Fall Sports Limbo: IHSA Plan Still Not Approved By IDPH Four Days Before Season To Start

A day after Chicago Public Schools announced it is going all remote, there are more questions than answers about what is ahead for students and their families, including fall sports.

