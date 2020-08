COVID-19 testing changes Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:07s - Published 8 minutes ago COVID-19 testing changes Not all patients getting elective surgeries through Aurora Medical Group are getting tested for COVID-19 beforehand. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GETTING ELECTIVESURGERIES THROUGHAURORA MEDICALGROUP -- AREGETTING TESTED FORCOVID-19BEFOREHAND.DUE TO NATIONALTESTING SHORTAGESAURORA HEALTH ISMAKING CHANGES TOTESTING PROTOCOLSTHEY ARE DOINGAWAY WITH TESTINGBEFORE MANY NON-COVID-19 RELATEDPROCEDURES ...INSTEAD SWITCHINGTO ENHANCED PPEUSE.DOCTORS SAY FORSTAFF ... THEY HAVEAN ADEQUATE P-P-ESUPPLY."....."If you look at whatthe CDC is advising, andwhat our own clinicalexperience tells us, is it'snot absolutely necessaryin assuring the safety ofour team members andpatients to test everysingle person before everysingle procedure. Sowe've decided to focus ourefforts on the highest riskareas of concern, and thatwould be our aerosolgenerating procedures.":......."DOCTORS SAY THEYWILL STILL SCREENPEOPLE ENTERING,UPHOLD A MASKPOLICY AND USEVIRTUAL CHECK INS.ALSO ... STARTINGTODAY ......COMMUNITY TESTINGWILL ALSO BE MOVEDTO A CENTRALLOCATION AT AURORASINAI MEDICALCENTER INMILWAUKEE .ALL PREVIOUSLYSCHEDULEDAPPOINTMENTS ATDIFFERENTLOCATIONS WILLMOVE FORWARD ASPLANNED.







