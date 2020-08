Judas and the Black Messiah with Daniel Kaluuya - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the biographical drama movie Judas and the Black Messiah, based on the life of Black Panther Party activist Fred Hampton.

It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Algee Smith and Martin Sheen.

Judas and the Black Messiah Release Date: 2020 Are you excited for Judas and the Black Messiah?

