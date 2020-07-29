Global  
 

i'm thinking of ending things Movie
I'm thinking of ending things Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and based on Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel.

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm.

Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake's mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.

Directed by Charlie Kaufman starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, David Thewlis release date September 4, 2020 (on Netflix)

