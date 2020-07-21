Voter Turnout

We saw fewer voters and social distancing today with more people voting absentee.

Have been at the polls all day today.

They have many decisions to make including a heated republican race for the u.s. senate and many school board races in our area.

News 12's danielle moss joins us live now with more.

Danielle, you've been to several polling locations today.

How have things been?

Well emily, i've been to concord baptist church on east brainerd, the bethlehem center in alton park and i'm here now at signal mountain presbyterian.

The lines have been manageable and there hasn't been a lot of waiting.

According to the hamilton county elections director, this is usually one of the busiest voting precincts.

Election officials say that the decrease in voting has a lot to do with the increase of early voting.

Concord baptist church is usually a busy polling location.

Today, there was no line or wait for voters to punch their ballot.

James baldwin says that he will vote by any means necessary.

James baldwin/voter- "since 1988, i have only missed one election."

Baldwin says that all of the new covid-19 precautions do not bother him.

James baldwin/voter-"it doesn't really matter as long as i get to vote.

Things are a little bit spread out than what they normally are because of the social distancing.

Before, they would only take up about half of that room.

Now, they've got it all and then some."

The hamilton county elections commission says that the decrease in voting traffic is due to the increase in early voting.

Kerry steelman/dir.

Hamilton co.

Elections commission-"i think that the lower turnout, or the decreased turnout on election day may be more reflective on the increase of absentee balloting or early voting."

According to election officials, early voting accounts for 50 percent of the total vote turnout.

But this year, absentee ballots have seen an unexpected rise.

Kerry steelman/dir.

Hamilton co.

Elections commission-"one thing that we did see, that was unique this year, was a substantial increase in absentee voting an approximately 600% increase in absentee ballots were submitted during the early voting time frame."

Voting lasts until 8 pm tonight which means that voters have to be in line by that time.

Live in signal mountain, danielle moss news 12 now.

