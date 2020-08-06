African American Reporter: Like It Or Not, Box Braids Are Professional

For what seems like forever, the hair of African American women has been considered inherently unprofessional.

In fact, the persistent practice of workplaces banning certain textures and styles associated with Black hair has led to hair-centric anti-discrimination laws.

Now, Allure reports television reporter Treasure Robert's tweet about the issue has gone viral.

The tweet has been liked more than 100,000 times in less than 48 hours, and the replies are full of support and similar sentiments.

Roberts says she's in awe of the response.

Representation is important and I hope that other journalists and Black women, in general, are motivated to be unapologetically themselves.

Treasure Roberts, Television Journalist Illinois CBS affiliate WBMD