We're Open: Mona Rose Winery

"WE'RE OPEN" WEHEAD TO MONA ROSEWINERY IN GREENBAY... SPECIALIZING INSMALL-BATCH HAND-CRAFTED WINESSINCE 2013."....."We have wine foreveryone.

We have winefor sweet wine drinkers,we have dessert wine, wehave dry wines, complexwines,......."THE OWNER ANDWINE MAKER ... CRAIGFLETCHER ..

BEGANSTUDYING WINEMAKING AFTERLEAVING THEMILITARY.HE LOVED IT SOMUCH HE WENT INTOBUSINESS ... ANDNAMED IT AFTER HISWIFE.... MONICA ROSE.HE'S NOW WONNEARLY 30 DOMESTICAND INTERNATIONALAWARDS FOR WINES... STRIVING TOPRODUCE QUALITYYOU'D FIND INEUROPE ORCALIFORNIA.HE SHARED WITH USHOW EACH YEAR'SCLIMATE IMPACTS THEFLAVOR OF THEGRAPES ... ANDTHEREFORE THEWINE."....."All the juice I getcomes from California, thecentral valley.

So I'mmaking something thatyou can trace back to...for thousands of yearsbecause it's based on thegrapes, it's based on theprofiles, it's based on whatyou're trying to bring out ofthat grape based on yeastselections, oakselections.":THE WINERY ALSOSERVES AS A VENUEFOR WEDDINGCELEBRATIONS.MONA ROSE ISLOCATED ON SOUTHPACKERLAND DRIVEIN GREEN BAY.