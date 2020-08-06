GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive

One of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday that he would not meet Trump on the airport tarmac when the president arrived in Ohio for a campaign stop.

DeWine's diagnosis is particularly notable as he has taken aggressive measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in his state.

According to CNN, such measures include issuing a stay-at-home order, a mask mandate, closing schools, and postponing the state primary.

The governor's warnings about the seriousness of the pandemic have differed from Trump's repeated downplaying of the virus.

DeWine has also followed the advice of health experts seriously, as opposed to Trump's propensity to contradict the doctors on his coronavirus task force.