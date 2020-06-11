Global  
 

Nuno Espirito Santo says 'holidays must wait' after Wolves book last-eight spot
Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot

Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to put their holidays on hold afterthey booked a Europa League quarter-final showdown with Sevilla.

RaulJimenez’s early penalty clinched a spot in the last eight as Wolves beatOlympiacos 1-0 in their last-16 second-leg tie on Thursday, squeezing through2-1 on aggregate.

They now head to Duisburg in Germany for Tuesday’s one-offlast-eight tie against the five-time winners – the first time the club hasreached a quarter final in Europe since 1972.

