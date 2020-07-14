Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Novi man shares COVID-19 recovery story
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Novi man shares COVID-19 recovery story

Novi man shares COVID-19 recovery story

COVID-19 has affected tens of thousands of Michiganders and claimed the lives of thousands.

Many have recovered from this deadly virus, but it hasn’t been easy, and for some it’s been life changing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Illinois man who was in coma for over 100 days due to COVID-19 shares his story [Video]

Illinois man who was in coma for over 100 days due to COVID-19 shares his story

A suburban man came home from the hospital Wednesday after a three-month battle with COVID-19, but his fight is far from over.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:06Published
Covid patient experience: How did this man from Kashmir fight Covid and stigma | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid patient experience: How did this man from Kashmir fight Covid and stigma | Oneindia News

Adil Abbas, who spent 16 days in a Covid isolation ward in Kashmir narrates his experience from testing positive to his time in the isolation ward, recovery, discharge and more. How does it feel to be..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published