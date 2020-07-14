Novi man shares COVID-19 recovery story
COVID-19 has affected tens of thousands of Michiganders and claimed the lives of thousands.
Many have recovered from this deadly virus, but it hasn’t been easy, and for some it’s been life changing.
Illinois man who was in coma for over 100 days due to COVID-19 shares his storyA suburban man came home from the hospital Wednesday after a three-month battle with COVID-19, but his fight is far from over.
Covid patient experience: How did this man from Kashmir fight Covid and stigma | Oneindia NewsAdil Abbas, who spent 16 days in a Covid isolation ward in Kashmir narrates his experience from testing positive to his time in the isolation ward, recovery, discharge and more. How does it feel to be..