San Francisco Crowds Gather to Watch PGA Tour Despite Barriers
Wilson Walker reports on how crowds have been gathering around TPC Harding Park, trying to watch the PGA Championship through the screens surrounding the course.
(8-6-20)
KPIX 5 Spectators have been gathering around San Francisco's TPC Harding Park, trying to watch the PGA Championship throug… https://t.co/MDZEBXr3ca 10 minutes ago
KPIX 5 RT @WilsonKPIX: The 2020 @PGAChampionship arrives in San Francisco and it may as well be anywhere else. Distancing strikes at the sport’s u… 25 minutes ago
Wilson Walker The 2020 @PGAChampionship arrives in San Francisco and it may as well be anywhere else. Distancing strikes at the s… https://t.co/ZZ0KWcOlH8 36 minutes ago
San Francisco Groups Collect Funds To Help Victims Of Massive Beirut Explosion-K-enny Choi reports on Lebanese groups in the Bay Area rallying financial support after destructive blast in Beirut (8-6-2020)
Lawsuit Claims Medical Examiner's Office Was Pressured To Change Adachi Autopsy ReportA former worker with the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office filed a lawsuit claiming a city administrator pressured him to change Public Defender Jeff Adachi's autopsy report and he was..
San Francisco Chef Turns Michelin Star Restaurant Into Community KitchenChef Dominique Crenn has transformed her Michelin Star restaurant, Petit Crenn, into a San Francisco community kitchen. CBSN Bay Area spoke to her, to find out why it's important for people in need to..