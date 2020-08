Local man's sister recalls moments after deadly Beirut explosion

Normal Bassil shares her story of survival after the Beirut explosion and the moment she finally got in touch with her brother in Naples, FL.

IS OPEN TO BUYING THE GLOBALBUSINESS LOCK STOCK AND BARREL.((Nabil Bassil//Sistersurvived Beirut explosion))"The closest who lives rightthere right now is my sister, soI took the phone and I calledher right away and she didn’tpick up."REMEMBER THIS MAN?HE’S THE NAPLES BUSINESS OWNERWE SPOKE TO ON TUESDAY...ABOUTTHE DEADLY EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT.THAT MAN’S NAME IS NABIL BASSILAND AFTER HOURS OF WAITING HEDID *FINALLY HEAR FROM HISSISTER...AND TONIGHT WE ARE TOO.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLYNE BRINGSUS HER STORY OF SURVIVAL.(43-52)"I had no idea what happened.""I felt like a warm huge wavehitting me.""The entire capital was shaking,windows shattering, buildingscollapsing, people screaming."HELL ON EARTH.THAT’S HOW NORMA BASSILDESCRIBES THE SCENE IN LEBANONAFTER A DEADLY EXPLOSION ROCKEDTHE CAPITAL CITY OF BEIRUTTUESDAAT THE TIME OF THE BLAST...NORMAWAS WORKING IN HER SHOP NEARBY."I was lucky God saved my life.""My face was bleeding heavily,and my clothes were full ofblood.

I was taken to thehospital.

And I don’t rememberanything after that."WHAT SHE DOES REMEMBER *BEFORETHAT IS THE DEVASTATION SHE SAWWHEN SHE GOT THERE."I gave my place to people whohad lost their hand, their legs.It was a disaster, I am tellingyou."SHE WAS EVENTUALLY ABLE TO GIN TOUCH WITH OTHER FAMILYMEMBERS IN THE COUNTRY...ANDLATER GOT IN TOUCH WITH HER*VERY WORRIED BROTHER...WHOLIVES IN NAPLES."I was glad to let him hear myvoice.

To let him know that I amstill alive."THOUGH BLOODIED ANBRUISED...NORMA SAYS HER PAIN ISNOTHING COMPARED TO WHAT OTHERSHAVE LOST."I’m so sorry to those peoplewho lost their lives.

I am sosorry."ACCORDING TO CNN...THE DEATHTOLL RIGHT NOW IS OVER 100...ANDTHOUSANDS MORE...LIKENORMA...ARE INJURED.THE CAUSE OF THE BLAST...ISSTILL BEING INVESTIGATED.BUT ONE THING NORMA *DOES KNOWIS THAT THE PEOPLE OF LEBANONDESERVE BETTER."We are nice people.

Lebanesepeople are a peaceful people.