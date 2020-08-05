Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land

|
|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChatPresident Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.The twin executive..
New Zealand Herald
Trump signs order to bar transactions with TikTok's parent companyIt is not clear if the ban will affect the millions of U.S. users who are avid fans of the app.
CBS News
Trump issues order to block U.S. transactions with TikTok parent company ByteDanceThe new order bans TikTok under the National Emergencies Act and is set to take effect in 45 days.
USATODAY.com
Bill Hagerty Wins Tough Tennessee Primary With Trump’s EndorsementThe fractious race to replace the outgoing Lamar Alexander signified an end to the moderate tenor that has long defined Tennessee Republicanism.
NYTimes.com
Clyde, Ohio City in Ohio, United States
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to OhioPresident Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 before Trump meetingPresident Trump paid a visit to Ohio to highlight his efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing. This comes after the state's governor, Mike Dewine, tested positive..
CBS News
Trump, Facing Headwinds in Ohio, Talks Up Economy in Campaign SwingThe president came into 2020 considering the state a lock, but his performance in managing the pandemic and delivering on his promises from four years ago could..
NYTimes.com
Whirlpool Corporation American multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances
Navarro: Trump executive order on drug prices a "beautiful thing"Mr. Trump is set to travel to northern Ohio Thursday where he will visit a Whirlpool appliance factory.
CBS News
