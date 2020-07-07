Coronavirus impacts college exposure for local student-athletes

Top athletes throughout the country have attended private camps to showcase their skills to college scouts, but the coronavirus is adding another hurdle to lives of many, including those in our region.

Recruiting here at home..

Many student- athletes -- especially throughout our region -- gain exposure by going to camps to showcase skills in front of college scouts... but because of the coronavirus -- trouble's on the horizon for some student athletes right here at home... nat: baseball pop all day, every day.

You'll hear this sound.

Chico high school's jake hamman keeping his swing in check with a stellar setup... i'm back here at least once or twice a day and just getting in work as best i can this senior baseball and football player wants a chance to play at the next level -- but the coronavirus is making life even harder.... coming into senior year this summer's probably the biggest year for recruiting for me at least it was going to be because i had a bunch of camps both baseball and football coming up.

Big time camps with colleges and all that but now they're all cancelled but resiliency is key -- at least according to chico's head football coach -- and new athletic director jason alvistur... there are few things that bother him if they do he doesn't show it.

He is so even keeled.

He deals with adversity very well and i think he's the kind of kid that could take this and maneuver through this to bemnefit himself and make himself successful.

Hamman's coming off first team northern section in football as chico's quarterback... depsite things being out of his control -- hamman's staying hungry packing on 25 pounds of muscle this offseason alone... i don't think there's anything i can do about it but just keep working but hopefully there's going to be an opportuntity that comes up soon as i'll be ready for it.

> good luck to jake hamman.

A great example of the drive it takes to have a chance at the next level...