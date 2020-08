Los Angeles City Hall was lit up Thursday night in a show of solidarity for Sister City Beirut, where rescue efforts were continuing in the wake of an explosion that has killed at least 149 people and injured 5,000

CBS Los Angeles LIGHTS FOR LEBANON: Los Angeles City Hall was lit up tonight in a show of solidarity for Sister City Beirut, where… https://t.co/v0aWGQ9fEh 5 minutes ago

🌟❤️☀️ Lili 🌟❤️☀️ RT @CBSLA : LIGHTS FOR LEBANON: Los Angeles City Hall was lit up tonight in a show of solidarity for Sister City Beirut, where rescue effort… 58 seconds ago