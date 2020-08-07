The Bibb County School District 2020-2021 school year will begin in about a month, so today the school district kicked off the new year with a virtual convocation.

BCSD gives ‘Teacher of the Year’ award during 2020-2021 Convocation

Who tested positive for covid-19 have been reported, and students are getting health checks daily.

Politics, black lives matter, and unemployment were among the topics discussed.

The theme for the event was 'mission first, people always two-point-oh.

Superintendent doctor curtis jones was the keynote speaker.

And he shared his vision for the new school year.

And he announced the 2021 teacher of the year.

"the teacher that will represent our district for the next a teacher who exemplifies the district's mission and vision and our theme for this year 'mission first, people always 2.0,' is dr. eric fuller howard middle school.

Congratulations dr. fuller."

Congrats to doctor eric fuller, the 2021 bibb county teacher of the year..

If you missed today's convocation... you